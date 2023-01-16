Central University of Himachal Pradesh signs MoU with US institute

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 15

Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamsala, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indiana University, Pennsylvania (IUP), USA. The partnership will focus on academic and research collaboration between the two universities.

Professor SP Bansal, Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of CUHP said the universities would make efforts to work on joint and collaborative research projects with emphasis on faculty sharing and student exchange aspects. “The universities will identify certain vital themes for undertaking collaborative projects, especially in the field of science, tourism, public policy, teacher education, management, journalism and media,” he said.

Professor Bansal added the universities would make efforts to identify and develop courses at undergraduate and post-graduate level wherein credit sharing could be possible. “The institutes will also work toward developing and offering dual or twin and joint degree programmes in different disciplines. The faculty as well as students will receive international exposure about their prospective profession,” the V-C said. The MoU would soon be operationalised, he added.