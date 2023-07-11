Central university spearheading research across diverse fields: VC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 10

Despite the handicap of not having a permanent campus, the Central University of HP (CUHP) has bagged a slew of research projects in recent past. The university has bagged research projects worth Rs 7 crore in various subjects from independent and government sources.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal, while talking to The Tribune, said that the university had positioned itself as a leading institution, spearheading transformative research across diverse fields. With a strong commitment to sustainable solutions, the CUHP is at the forefront of investigations in plant diversity, green hydrogen, faunal diversity, drug designing, cancer biology, plant genomics, astrophysics, computational physics, network dynamics in biology and geological dynamics, he said.

CUHP’s dedicated focus on faunal diversity offers insights into ecosystem balance and sustainable resource management. In drug designing, CUHP scientists are aiming to decipher molecular disease mechanisms. Its research in computational physics augments observations in quantum mechanics, fluid dynamics, materials science and astrophysics.