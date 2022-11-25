Central varsity to promote Buddhist studies, culture

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 24

Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), said today that the university and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) would soon organise an international conference on “Promotion of Buddhist Studies and Culture across Buddhist Circuit”. Its aim is to promote Buddhist culture in India and in Buddhist circuit.

“If we promote this type of tourism in Buddhist circuit, it will create a lot of opportunities for tourism promotion in India, particularly in Himachal,” said Bansal during a meeting with IBC’s adviser Rajesh Kumar Raina.

He said that the central university and the IBC would jointly organise the conference in February next year. The Dalai Lama, Chief Minister, Governor and the Union Culture Minister were expected to attend it. Bansal said that the representatives of seven countries with whom they wanted to promote relations would also be invited. “There will be an inaugural session on the first day. Later, there will be technical sessions chaired by distinguished representatives. The next day, there will be an open session where discussions will be held,” he added.

He said that a proposal for Buddhist culture promotion would be submitted to the Union Government.