 Centralised cell to streamline sale and purchase of power : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Centralised cell to streamline sale and purchase of power

Centralised cell to streamline sale and purchase of power

Centralised cell to streamline sale and purchase of power

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the lack of communication and disparate pricing strategies have sometimes led to power being sold at suboptimal rates and purchased at higher costs.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

The state government has decided to establish a single energy trading desk to streamline the sale and purchase of power and related issues. “The move will reshape the landscape of energy management in the state, ensuring efficient short, medium and long-term planning and the economic disposition of energy resources from the next financial year,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said that nature had blessed Himachal with abundant water resources, having a total hydro potential estimated at a 24,567 MW. Out of this, only 11,150 MW has been harnessed through 172 hydro projects till date. Underscoring the need for enhanced coordination among three key entities, namely the Directorate of Energy (DOE), Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), he said that the lack of communication and disparate pricing strategies have sometimes led to power being sold at suboptimal rates and purchased at higher costs.

Sukhu emphasized on the significance of this initiative by pointing out that DOE, unlike the other entities, is not a regulated entity, with all revenues from power sales flowing into government receipts.

“Conversely, power transactions and activities of HPPCL and HPSEBL must be pre-approved by the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (HPERC). Therefore, there is a need to establish a centralized cell to streamline power sale and purchase management, ultimately aiming to boost revenues,” he said.

He said that the third Disbursement Linked Indicator underscores the necessity of merging existing trading contracts of the Directorate of Energy, HPPCL, and HPSEBL into the single trading desk and an allocation of Rs 200 crore will be made for its operational needs.

The Chief Minister said that this transformative Single Energy Trading Desk will undertake a multifaceted role. “It will not only optimize power trade but also explore structural and financial aspects to create a unified, independent entity overseeing power trade in Himachal Pradesh, encompassing HPSEBL, HPPCL, and DOE,” he said.

He said that this move aims to establish mutual settlement arrangements within the regulatory framework applicable to power generation and distribution companies. The desk’s advanced capabilities will enable precise energy forecasting for hydro and other renewable sources, enhancing the state’s ability to sell pooled power effectively and maximize the benefits of Renewable Purchase Obligation or Hydro Purchase Obligation.

Will boost revenue

  • Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said the lack of communication and disparate pricing strategies have sometimes led to power being sold at suboptimal rates and purchased at higher costs
  • There is a need to establish a centralised cell to streamline power sale and purchase management, ultimately aiming to boost revenues

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

6
J & K

Anantnag operation enters 5th day, security forces hunt for terrorists in Gadole forest area

7
Ludhiana

North India’s first dog park opens in Punjab’s Ludhiana

8
India

'Jo aayega malamaal ho jayega': PM Modi opens Yashobhoomi, invites exhibitors

9
Himachal

Heavy rain lashes Chandigarh, surrounding areas

10
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy wants to end H-1B visa programme, calls it ‘indentured servitude’

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Women’s quota Bill demand resonates at all-party meet

Special Parl session from today | Govt may surprise with new...

‘Outsiders’ dominate Punjab BJP core panel

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

In 21-member committee, 11 leaders are new entrants

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy dies after being shot in his patrol car by an unknown assailant

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur

Soldier abducted, killed in Manipur


Cities

View All

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

Greater Visakhapatnam councillors visit MC office

‘Parkash Purb’ of Guru Granth Sahib celebrated at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Hold SGPC elections, SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann tells Centre

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

MC to set up fire station at Focal Point

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Delhi Cop attacked in road rage

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: Two months on, 700 acres of fields still waterlogged in flood-hit Lohian block

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies

Two-day rain spell in Punjab to prove beneficial for paddy crop nearing harvest: Experts