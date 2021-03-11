Centre actively considering granting tribal status to Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur: JP Nadda

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 20

BJP national president JP Nadda today said the Union government was actively considering grant of tribal status to the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur and a decision would soon be taken over this.

He was addressing a gathering of BJP functionaries at Paonta Sahib at an event held to celebrate “Pragitisheel Himachal Sthapna ke 75 Varsh.”

He asked what the Congress had earned apart from 2G, 3G, Augusta Wasteland, Submarine, etc., scams over the years. “Even when the surgical strikes were undertaken by the Army, they were asking for proof. The people of Himachal should give them the proof in November,” he asserted in an apparent reference to the ensuing Assembly polls.

Nadda elaborated upon various central and state-level initiatives of the BJP government and said the double engine government of the BJP has made Himachal the first smokeless state of the nation.

While referring to the Atal tunnel he said its foundation was laid in 2002 by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “We lost our government in 2004 and uptill 2014, out of the 10-kms merely 1300mtrs were constructed.”

“PM Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of Vajpayee and its work was completed in six years. Today the tunnel is a key facilitator for the defence sector,” he asserted.

He added that a ten-year industrial package was granted by Vajpayee but Manmohan government ended this merely within seven years.

Taking the Opposition Congress to task, he said they never raised the issue of extending the special status to Himachal, which had ended during their regime. The BJP raised the issue and Narendra Modi extended it after 2014.

While lauding the leadership pf PM Narendra Modi, Nadda said, “Work done by PM Narendra Modi is exemplary. Agriculture budget has increased four times and instead of importing defence equipment India is now exporting it.”

The BJP’s national president also elaborated upon the health sector initiatives and said within nine months two Covid vaccines were made available to the people in India as against the past precedence where vaccines were available after decades.

He urged the people to identify the genuine politicians and said when the right person occupies the chair, the state attains number one position.

He asked the people to have a larger vision and think till 2047 when India would be a developed nation.

CM Jai Ram while addressing the gathering elaborated upon the initiatives of his government and urged the people to vote for the BJP and change the past precedence where power changed hands every five years.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, ministers Dr Rajiv Saizal, Sukhram Chawdhary and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.