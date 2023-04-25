 Centre asks states to withdraw water cess, terms it illegal and unconstitutional : The Tribune India

Centre asks states to withdraw water cess, terms it illegal and unconstitutional

Some states, including Himachal and Uttarakhand, have imposed water cess on hydel power generation to be borne by power producers

Centre asks states to withdraw water cess, terms it illegal and unconstitutional

Photo for representation. Tribune



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 25

Terming the imposition of water cess on hydel power generation by some states as illegal and unconstitutional, the Centre on Tuesday directed State governments to withdrawal it promptly.

MP Pradhan, Director, Ministry of Power, shot off a letter to Chief Secretaries of all the State Governments with regard to imposition of cess. “This is illegal and unconstitutional. Any tax/duty on generation of electricity, which encompasses all types of generation, thermal, hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, etc., is illegal and unconstitutional,” the letter reads.

The letter has cited eight constitutional provisions while stating that all such taxes or duties cannot be under the guise of generation of electricity and if any taxes or duties have been levied by any state, it should be withdrawn promptly. Some states, including Himachal and Uttarakhand, have imposed water cess on hydel power generation to be borne by power producers, both private as well as government undertakings.

“Even though the states are referring to this as a cess but it is actually a tax on generation of electricity, the tax is to be collected from the consumers of electricity who may happen to be residents of other States” is one of the provision cited in the letter. It also mentions that Article 287 and 288 of the Constitution prohibits the imposition of taxes on consumption or sale of electricity consumed by the Central Government or sold to the Central Government for consumption. “Levy of water cess is against the provisions of the Constitution Entry 17 of List II does not authorise the State to levy any tax or duty on water,” the letter states.

The Ministry of Power has also written to Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Chief Managing Directors of National Thermal Power Commission (NTPC), National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam, NEEPCO, THDC India Ltd and also to Chairman Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to challenge any such water cess in court.

“No payment of such taxes or duties be made by the Government of India organisations in the business of generating electricity until after a decision by a competent court,” the Director Power has written.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

3
Editorials

Amritpal in the dock

4
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

5
Chandigarh

Passport offices open on April 29

6
Punjab

Protest against sacrilege incident in Punjab's Morinda continues

7
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

8
Punjab

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

9
Nation

Supreme Court issues notices to Delhi government, others on women wrestlers’ petition for FIR against WFI president

10
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away — youngest sarpanch, youngest CM, oldest CM

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

He lost Assembly election twice in his over 75-year politica...

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Grand old man of Punjab politics

The five-time former Punjab chief minister died at a private...

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

National flag to fly at half mast; MHA sends wireless notifi...

PM Modi, CM Mann condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

'Badal was a colossal figure, his demise personal loss for m...

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Agency has also named Hyderabad-based CA Butchi Babu Gorantl...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

Army Western Command chief bats for indigenous production of defence equipment

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to Chandigarh MC staff

Dera Bassi tragedy: SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sector 25, three juveniles nabbed

Delhi excise policy case: CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: CBI names Manish Sisodia for 1st time in supplementary chargesheet

Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, probe underway: Police

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Manish Sisodia's wife admitted to Delhi hospital

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide