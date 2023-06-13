Centre committed to speedy development of state: Nadda

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 12

BJP national president JP Nadda said today that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to ensuring speedy development in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda, while addressing a rally of party workers at Jassur, near here, said that the BJP-led NDA government had constructed 13,525 km of roads in border areas and 3.28 lakh km of rural roads.

He inaugurated the party’s district office at Nurpur. He also virtually inaugurated the Palampur office.

He said that the Prime Minister had envisaged the BJP to have its own offices across the country and former party president Amit Shah had planned to construct 887 offices. The party has eight offices in the state.

Nadda said that the Congress was a dynastic party while the BJP was a cadre-based party. He claimed that the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 18 crore members.

He said, “The party had passed a resolution at Palampur over three decades ago for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and it would be ready by the beginning of next year. Similarly, the party scrapped Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. It reflects our commitment to our party’s ideology.”

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the Union Government had provided clean, transparent and corruption free governance.

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, said that the Central Government had given several projects to Himachal Pradesh in the past nine years. He added that the Congress government, which had completed six months, had failed on all fronts and development had come to a standstill. “The state government has failed to fulfil poll promises such as 300 units of free electricity to every household, Rs 1,500 per month to every eligible woman between 18 and 60 years of age and purchase cow and buffalo milk and cow dung from farmers,” he added.

Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor, national BJP vice-president Sudan Singh, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon attended the rally.