Centre failed to check inflation: Congress

Hamirpur, April 27

The BJP leaders only believe in hate speech and misleading people on development and non-issues. This was stated by Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s chief spokesperson Prem Kaushal here today. He said the BJP leaders had nothing to speak on their achievements in the past ten years.

He said the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi diluted government assets by encouraging privatisation of government undertakings. He said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi discouraged private banking and nationalised the banking system, while BJP leaders did the opposite and put government undertakings on sale. He added that the Modi-led government sold airlines, weakened railways and failed to check inflation in the country.

Prem Kaushal said despite being a powerful minister, Anurag Thakur failed to bring railways to Hamirpur. He added that Thakur could not do anything for casual artists struggling for their rights from long time.

The HPCC spokesperson said the BJP leaders in the district were now facing humiliation with the induction of Congress rebels as BJP candidates for the Assembly byelections. He said the Congress would win all the Assembly seats and the Lok Sabha seats in the state as people had lost their trust in the BJP. He said the divisive politics would not help the BJP as the Congress would emerge as the winner.

