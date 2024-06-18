Centre for Divyangjan education to come up at Kandaghat in 2 yrs: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government would establish a one of a kind centre of excellence for Divyangjan education at Kandaghat in Solan district.

He said that 45 bighas of government land had been identified at Tikkari village in Kandaghat where the facility for 300 Divyang (differently abled) students would come up. He added, “The centre will offer quality education and comprehensive facilities, including playgrounds and residential accommodation, for specially-abled children up to 27 years of age. The state government will ensure the timely completion of the centre.”

Sukhu said, “The state government is committed to completing the project within two years, with an adequate fund provision. The ownership of 45 bighas have been given to the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment for the project.” The Public Works Department (PWD) had been instructed to conduct contour mapping, prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and initiate the tender process once the DPR was ready, he added.

Sukhu said that the proposed facility would cater to 300 Divyang students and provide all essential facilities to them. “The PWD has done the preparatory work for the project and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has consulted various national institutes and identified courses for visually and hearing-impaired students,” he added.

He said, “A committee comprising experts in visual and hearing impairment, along with representatives of the Composite Regional Centre, Sundernagar, has been formed to finalise the modalities for setting up the centre.” He added that Himachal officials would visit the Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities in Chennai to study its model and introduce the best practices in the Kandaghat centre.

Sukhu said that over the past one and a half year, the state government had worked tirelessly to support marginalised sections of society and advocated for their rights. Numerous initiatives had been introduced for their welfare to integrate them back into the mainstream of society.

