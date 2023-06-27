Centre gave HP several welfare projects: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Una, June 26

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today said that the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given several development projects to Himachal. He addressed a public meeting at Samoor Kalan village on the outskirts of Una city as part of the Jan Sampark Abhiyan of the BJP.

Anurag highlighted the major achievements of the Central Government, which, he said, had provided housing facilities to 3.5 crore families, constructed 12 crore toilets, provided water connections to 12 crore households, launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme to provide a free medical cover to 60 crore persons, linked 48 crore people with bank accounts, removed Article 370, etc.

He said that the BJP was getting an unprecedented public support during the ongoing one-month-long Mahasampark campaign, suggesting that it would retain to power at the Centre.

He said a PGI satellite centre at Malahat village, Indian Institute of Information Technology at Saloh and the Mother and Child hospital in Una city were some of the major public infrastructure projects that the Central Government had sanctioned for the district.

He said that the railway line was extended from Una to the Daulatpur Chowk new trains like Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi Express were introduced during the BJP rule. On the occasion, as many as 25 ex-servicemen of the district joined the BJP.