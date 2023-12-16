Centre gave Rs 3,378 crore to Himachal in one year: BJP

Shimla, December 15
BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the Central Government had provided Rs 3,378.09 crore to the state government in the past one year.
Bindal, in a press statement issued here, shared the details of the grants provided to Himachal since the Congress came to power. “The amount of Rs 3,378 crore does not include the money received by the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Yojana and other welfare schemes,” he added.
He said that Rs 180.40 crore each was provided under the State Disaster Response Fund on July 10 and July 15. Besides, the state received a special assistance of Rs 553.36 crore on July 26, Rs 189.27 crore under the NDRF-I on August 7 and Rs 200 crore under the NDRF-II on August 21,” he added.
Bindal said, “The Central Government has also provided funds to the state under various heads for disaster management, school safety and revenue loss.”
