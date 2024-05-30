Centre has okayed 28 ropeway projects for Himachal: Nitin Gadkari

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 29

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said that ropeways, roads and other facilities would be developed to promote tourism in Himachal.

Gadkari, while addressing an election rally at Anni in Kullu district, said that the Central Government had approved 28 cable car projects in Himachal, including the 2.8-km-long Bijli Mahadev ropeway, 6-km Prini-Hamta Pass ropeway costing Rs 464 crore, 3-km-long Manali-Lamba-Duktak ropeway for Rs 216 crore, 8-km Barshaini to Kheerganga ropeway for Rs 650 crore and a Rs 900-crore ropeway in Manali city.

He said that the 2-km-long Bhakham ropeway in the Lahaul valley would be constructed at a cost of Rs 107 crore while the 3-km-long Shikari Devi to Bhatti Dhar ropeway in Mandi district would cost Rs 240 crore. The Union Minister added that the 74-km Nerchowk-Kullu four-lane road would be completed by March 2025 at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore.

He said that nine tunnels and bridges were being constructed and the Kullu-Manali left bank road would be widened at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He added, “The work on the 82-km Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road project will cost Rs 3,000 crore and it will be completed soon. It will reduce the journey from Chandigarh to Manali from nine hours to about five hours and distance by 50 km.”

“The kind of development we have done in 10 years the Congress could not be done even in 60 years,” he said. He added that the Central Government was committed to increasing the income of the people of Himachal and making it the main state of the country in tourism. He claimed that this was not possible without improving electricity, water, roads and communication infrastructure.

Gadkari said, “We want to work for the welfare of the poor, labourers and farmers. Our Agriculture Department is trying to bring quality seeds and plants so that farmers can earn good income. Our government has planne to transport apple through drones.” Later, the Union Minister flew to Dhalpur in a helicopter and held a meeting with BJP office-bearers.

