Centre lauded for nature conservation

Chamba, June 26
Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal lauded the efforts of ‘Paryavarn Chetna or Garmin Vikas’ Training Centre, Saho, for its work in spreading environmental awareness and its contributions towards agriculture and horticulture education and training on Tuesday.
At a meeting with the centre’s office-bearers held here, Repswal emphasised the necessity for better coordination between the institution and the departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry and rural development to ensure not only environmental protection but also economic empowerment of farmers and horticulturists in rural areas.
The DC, who is also the chief patron of the centre, highlighted the ongoing contributions of the institution and urged departmental officials to collaborate more effectively with the centre to achieve better results.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens