Centre lauded for nature conservation

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 26

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repswal lauded the efforts of ‘Paryavarn Chetna or Garmin Vikas’ Training Centre, Saho, for its work in spreading environmental awareness and its contributions towards agriculture and horticulture education and training on Tuesday.

At a meeting with the centre’s office-bearers held here, Repswal emphasised the necessity for better coordination between the institution and the departments of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, forestry and rural development to ensure not only environmental protection but also economic empowerment of farmers and horticulturists in rural areas.

The DC, who is also the chief patron of the centre, highlighted the ongoing contributions of the institution and urged departmental officials to collaborate more effectively with the centre to achieve better results.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Chamba