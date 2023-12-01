Centre launched many pro-people schemes : BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the the NDA government at the Centre had launched several pro-people schemes during its over nine-year rule and India had emerged a major global power.

In a statement issued here, Bindal said that India had progressed in every sphere under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Toilets have been constructed in 11 crore houses while 3.50 people have been provided with pucca houses and 22 crore people have been provided with tap water connections,” he added.

The BJP president said that nine crore framers were being given Rs 6,000 per annum in three installments to help them purchase good seed material. As many as 47 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened to ensure that there is no pilferage and the entire amount is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Bindal said that 50 crore people had availed of the benefit of Rs 5 lakh free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat. “India was at 11th position in the economic ranking, which has improved to number five,” he added.