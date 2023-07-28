 Centre notifies appointment of two advocates, one judicial officer as Himachal High Court judges : The Tribune India

  Centre notifies appointment of two advocates, one judicial officer as Himachal High Court judges

Centre notifies appointment of two advocates, one judicial officer as Himachal High Court judges

Advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi, and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla appointed as judges

Centre notifies appointment of two advocates, one judicial officer as Himachal High Court judges

Photo used for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi, and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal took to Twitter to announce the news.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court is currently functioning with only nine judges against a sanctioned strength of 17 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on July 12 recommended their names for elevation as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

“The Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues made the recommendation on 05 December 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Himachal Pradesh have concurred in the recommendation,” the Collegium resolution read.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in order to ascertain the suitability of the above-named Advocates and Judicial Officer for elevation to the High Court of Himachal Pradesh,” it had stated.

 

