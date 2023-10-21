Centre shelves Buddhist studies institute project in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 20

The Central Government has shelved the proposal for a world class Buddhist studies institute that was to be built at Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district at a cost of Rs 107 crore.

In 2014, the Union Ministry of Culture had approved the project for Tabo, which is also known as the Ajanta of the Himalayas. The proposal included the setting up of an Indian Institute of Bodh Darshan (IIBD), which was to be developed as a seat of Buddhist philosophy and tribal culture.

Around 30 acres had been earmarked at Dhaang Chummi in the district for the institute and transferred in the name of the Department of Language, Art and Culture. In fact, the state government had got all encroachments removed from the land at Tabo for setting up the institute.

The Tabo monastery has been a seat of ancient Buddhist learning and tribal culture since 996 when it was established. The IIBD would have attracted Buddhist scholars from far and wide to Tabo, making it a popular destination on the world map. A large number of scholars from Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts undertake studies in Buddhist culture at Tabo.

Pankaj Lalit, Director, Language, Art and Culture, said, “The state government had even deposited Rs 85 lakh as compensation for diversion of forestland for the institute.” He added that the Central Government had expressed its inability to fund the project as several such institutes of Buddhist learning had come up in Himalayan states.

The Tabo monastery is a protected monument, as declared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It houses some of the most exquisite Buddhist murals and antique paintings dating back to the 11th century. Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti form part of the Buddhist cultural circuit that is frequented by a large number of foreign tourists.

