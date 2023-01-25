Centre to provide better Internet, telecom facilities in Spiti valley

Dipender Manta
Mandi, January 24
The Central Government will provide better telecommunication and Internet facilities in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district under the Vibrant Villages Programme in the coming days. Himachal Pradesh shares border with China in the Spiti valley and the region lacks good Internet and mobile phone connectivity.
After the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of the Ladakh region in June 2020, the Indian Government is focusing on improving necessary infrastructure in border areas.
The Central Government has directed the BSNL to install telecom towers for mobile phone connectivity and Internet facility in inhabited and uncovered locations in the Spiti valley within 500 days. The Kaza administration has been told to suggest sites where telecom towers should be installed for the purpose.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, Abhishek Verma says that the administration has suggested around 40 inhabited and uncovered locations of the Spiti valley for the installation of towers to strengthen Internet and mobile phone connectivity in the region.
Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said, “Poor Internet and mobile phone connectivity is a major issue in the Spiti valley. Students face inconvenience due to connectivity problem.”
He said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Chief General Manager of Telecommunication Services (BSNL) in Shimla to install telecom towers in Lahaul and Spiti district to provide 4G services within a year.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...