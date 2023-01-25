Centre to provide better Internet, telecom facilities in Spiti valley

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 24

The Central Government will provide better telecommunication and Internet facilities in the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district under the Vibrant Villages Programme in the coming days. Himachal Pradesh shares border with China in the Spiti valley and the region lacks good Internet and mobile phone connectivity.

After the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley of the Ladakh region in June 2020, the Indian Government is focusing on improving necessary infrastructure in border areas.

The Central Government has directed the BSNL to install telecom towers for mobile phone connectivity and Internet facility in inhabited and uncovered locations in the Spiti valley within 500 days. The Kaza administration has been told to suggest sites where telecom towers should be installed for the purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, Abhishek Verma says that the administration has suggested around 40 inhabited and uncovered locations of the Spiti valley for the installation of towers to strengthen Internet and mobile phone connectivity in the region.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said, “Poor Internet and mobile phone connectivity is a major issue in the Spiti valley. Students face inconvenience due to connectivity problem.”

He said, “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Chief General Manager of Telecommunication Services (BSNL) in Shimla to install telecom towers in Lahaul and Spiti district to provide 4G services within a year.”