Centre urged to open centre of excellence at Una

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 26

The production of seed potatoes at potato development centres in the state have to be stopped due to potato cyst nematode. As a result, the production of foundation seed potatoes is not possible on government farms and farmers are suffering, said Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar.

Kanwar, who participated in the 93rd annual general meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, organised at New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, today said to resolve the issue, the technology developed for management should be transferred to the state government and farmers.

He said potato is produced on a large scale in Una district and urged the Central Government to open a centre of excellence at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Una. He also urged the government to approve the projects based on pulses and oilseeds crops, so that the crops of pulses and oilseeds could be promoted.