Centre urged to set up milk plant, processing unit in Kangra district

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today urged the Centre to set up a modern milk plant and processing unit in Himachal Pradesh through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

He said that according to the project report of the NDDB, a target had been set for 1,415 Village Dairy Cooperative Societies (VDCS) in the area to make the new plant functional at Dhagwar in Kangra.

The minister said that the state government was providing various facilities and training to milk producers for marketing as well. “Besides ensuring quality of milk, the federation is making efforts to increase procurement,” he added.

He said, “The state government has announced the launch of the Him Ganga scheme to strengthen the milk-based economy for which a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore has been made. In the first phase, this scheme is being initiated on a pilot basis in Hamirpur and Kangra districts.”

Chander Kumar also detailed the activities of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (MILKFED) and said that the state government was keen on promoting animal husbandry and dairy activities for strengthening the economy of farmers.

He said that the HP MILKFED was running dairy development activities in 11 districts. “A total of 1,107 societies have been formed by the federation through which 47,259 milk producers were getting benefit. Presently, MILKFED runs 22 milk chilling centres having capacity of 91,500 lts per day and 11 milk processing plants of 1.30 lakh lts per day capacity, one powder plant of 5 MT per day capacity at Duttnagar, Shimla and one cattle food plant of 16 MT per day capacity at Bhour in Hamirpur district,” he added.

The minister was assured of all possible assistance and asked to submit a detailed project report soon for taking appropriate action. Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania accompanied the minister.

#Agriculture #Kangra #Shimla