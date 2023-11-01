Centre's attitude on water cess anti-Himachal: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today took exception to repeated letters being sent by the Central Government against the imposition of water cess by Himachal. he said that the matter is sub judice and the court would take the final call on it.

He said, “Repeated letters sent by the Centre shows that it is anti-Himachal. It is for the court to decide the validity and legality of the water cess, so writing letters to power producers is totally wrong.”

He added, “The Centre has asked public sector undertakings like the SJVN and the Bhakra Beas management Board (BBMB) not to pay water cess.”

“When the matter is subjudice, it is for courts to decide its legality,” said Agnihotri, who holds the Jal Shakti portfolio. He added that there was no question of withdrawing the water cess as Himachal like other states was well within its rights to impose it.

He said that it was a very well thought out decision and not taken in a haste. “The state is well within its right to impose tax on its waters like Uttarakhand and Sikkim. “The Uttarakhand High Court has given its decision while the matter is under consideration of the Himachal High Court also. So, what is the justification in sending such letters. The court verdict will be acceptable to us,” he added.

