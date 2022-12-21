Centre's help needed to fulfil OPS promise: MLA

Shimla, December 20
Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave behind political bitterness and show magnanimity towards the needs of the state that he calls his “second home”.
He said, “The state will need the Centre’s support for building infrastructure, etc. We will need financial assistance from the Central Government to implement the old pension scheme (OPS). So, I urge the Prime Minister and his government to show magnanimity towards the state.”
He said, “Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once said that Virbhadra Singh was from a different party but was a personal friend. I am looking forward to that kind of relation between the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.”
About the two cement plants shut by the Adani group, the MLA said labour and industrial laws need to be looked into to check monopolistic tendencies.
