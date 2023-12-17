Centre's welfare schemes improving condition of poor, says Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 16

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal today said the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were improving the economic condition of the poor in the country. He addressed public during the Viksit Bhart Yatra at Tippar in the Barsar Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the yatra to make people aware of their rights and the welfare schemes of the Central Government were being executed in villages across the country. He added that the Central Government aimed at serving the last person in society.

Dhumal said that it was unfortunate that the state government was not allowing its employees and officials to take part in the yatra. He added, “Farmers in the country are being given Rs 6,000 as Kisan Samman Nidhi every year. The Central Government is providing free ration to over 80 crore people in the country. The Central Government has started numerous welfare schemes in the past 10 years.”

Meanwhile, people were made aware of 60 welfare schemes of the Central Government during the yatra. A number of BJP leaders from Barsar took part in the yatra.

#Hamirpur #Narendra Modi #Prem Kumar Dhumal