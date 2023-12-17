Centre's welfare schemes improving condition of poor, says Dhumal

Hamirpur, December 16
Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal today said the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were improving the economic condition of the poor in the country. He addressed public during the Viksit Bhart Yatra at Tippar in the Barsar Assembly constituency in Hamirpur district.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated the yatra to make people aware of their rights and the welfare schemes of the Central Government were being executed in villages across the country. He added that the Central Government aimed at serving the last person in society.
Dhumal said that it was unfortunate that the state government was not allowing its employees and officials to take part in the yatra. He added, “Farmers in the country are being given Rs 6,000 as Kisan Samman Nidhi every year. The Central Government is providing free ration to over 80 crore people in the country. The Central Government has started numerous welfare schemes in the past 10 years.”
Meanwhile, people were made aware of 60 welfare schemes of the Central Government during the yatra. A number of BJP leaders from Barsar took part in the yatra.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...