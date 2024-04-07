CEO directs officials to promote voter education programmes

Tribune News Service

Shimla April 6

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg chaired a meeting of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) here today focusing on the collaboration done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) with partner departments and corporations.

While addressing the senior officials, he said the Election Department has taken many innovative steps under the guidance of the ECI to encourage the voters to come out in greater numbers in the state. He directed the collaborating partner departments to promote voter education programmes and initiatives to make the electoral process more inclusive, informative and participative by optimally utilising the infrastructure across the state.

The bus stands, railway stations could play the SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements

Presentations on various initiatives suggested by the ECI were also showcased in the meeting. The CEO emphasised that the Food and Civil Supplies Department and Civil Supplies Corporation must focus on voter awareness programmes to educate the prospective voters by installing hoardings and banners at all petrol pumps and all their fair price shops.

Garg asked the Indian Oil Corporation officials to install hoardings at all the 700 petrol pumps in the state at the earliest and also directed the LPG distributors on the usage of danglers with voter awareness messages on gas cylinders. The bus stands, railway stations could play the SVEEP-themed messages on their public announcement systems along with routine announcements, he added.

He stressed on greater utilisation of the wide network for spreading awareness regarding voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha and byelections. Additional CEO Dalip Negi, Director Food and Civil Supplies RK Gautam and Neelam Dulta were also present.

