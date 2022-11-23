CEO: Tents outside strongrooms not ECI norm violation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said that pitching tents outside a strongroom where EVMs were stored did not violate the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP has complained to the ECI against Congress workers, who had pitched tents outside buildings where electronic voting machines have been stored till the counting of votes on December 8. The CEO has forwarded the BJP’s complaint to all District Returning Officers.

Garg had visited Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts to review the safety of the EVMs. He said that the ECI guidelines were being adhered to strictly. He added that pitching tents outside strongrooms did not violate any norm.

Congress leaders have expressed apprehensions about the safety of the EVMs and party workers have pitched tents to maintain vigil at some places.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Shukla, Rajya Sabha MP and in-charge of Himachal Congress, while interacting with 68 party candidates today asked them to maintain a vigil to rule out any foul play. He expressed apprehension that the BJP could tamper with EVMs to influence the election results.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla