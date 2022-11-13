CEO thanks electors for high turnout, peaceful polling

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 12

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today expressed his gratitude to the public of the state for coming out of their houses and exercising their franchise.

He attributed the high turnout and peaceful polling to the voters of the state. The polling started at 8 am across the state and as per the reports received at Election Commission of the state, the approximate voter turnout in the state was 66 per cent.

The highest polling percentage of 77 percent was reported from Shillai Assembly segment and the lowest turnout of 50.25 per cent is in Baijnath till 5 PM. However, the final figures would be known after final scrutiny of all the documents and it might vary from the above reported approximate figures, a press release of the CEO office said.

He said even the areas, which had received snowfall recently, voters came out in large numbers with full zeal and enthusiasm. Around 130 polling booths were set up in areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba and Kinnaur district, which were affected by snowfall.

Overall 7,884 polling stations were set up in the state for the total electorate of about 55.25 lakh, excluding the service electors. A total of 412 candidates were in the fray out of which 24 were women.

For real time monitoring, all the 3,960 polling stations were covered through live webcasting.

He said more than 38,000 electors including persons above 80 years of age, persons with disability and essential service voters, have cast their vote through postal ballot. Postal ballots have been issued to more than 1.26 lakh service voters and other polling staff.