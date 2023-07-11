Chaba power station submerged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 10

Over century-old 1.75 MW Chaba Power House, around 45 km from Shimla, was submerged in the surging Sutlej waters today morning. One of the oldest power projects in the state, the project was built by the British to provide electricity to Shimla.

“The power station was built in 1911 by the British. Interestingly, the power station has been running on mostly the same machinery and equipment that was used at the start,” said Anurag Parashar, Additional Director, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited.

Even as the power house has submerged, HPSEBL feels it could still be restored once the water recedes. “It has submerged but it could still be restored. We will assess the damage once the water receded and then get on with the restoration work,” said Parashar.