Chaba scheme to provide 10 MLD water to Shimla

Shimla, April 18
Shimla will receive an additional 10 MLD of water in the summer season after the Chaba water scheme, which was non-functional for the past few months, has been restored.
The scheme was initiated in 2019, but was damaged due to the torrential rains during the last monsoon season. The restoration work initiated by the Shimla Jal Prabhandhan Nigam (SJPNL) has been completed now.
Under the scheme, about 10 MLD water from the Sutlej was lifted at Chaba which was then supplied to Gumma through a 45-mm water pipeline during the summer season when Gumma scheme faced water shortage. From Gumma, water is supplied to Shimla.
PP Sharma, AGM (Water), SJPNL, said water from the Chaba scheme would be used as a supplementary arrangement. He said water from the scheme would be used if there was a shortage of supply from the Giri and Gumma schemes.
“At present, there is enough water in the two schemes. However, the water supply from Chaba will be increased in case of shortage of water,” he said.
He said efforts were being made to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in Shimla during the summer season.
