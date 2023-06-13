Chail RMS alumnus Lt Jatin awarded Sword of Honour

Shimla, June 12
Lt Jatin Sharma has brought laurels to his alma mater, Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Chail, by winning the Sword of Honour for his overall performance during training and the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Gold Medal to the Gentleman Cadet in the TES 41 Course during the passing-out parade at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, on June 10.
Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Sinh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, bestowed the honour on Lt Jatin.
Two other students of the school, Cadet Tanuj Tripathi and Cadet Ashutosh Anand, were also commissioned into the Army at the passing-out parade of the 152 Regular Course held at the IMA, Dehradun, on June 10.
