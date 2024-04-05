Chail school students exhorted to join Army

Shimla, April 4
A motivational lecture was organised at Rashtriya Military School, Chail, in Solan district under the chairmanship of Major Gen KP Singh, ADG, Headquarters Recruitment Area (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory Chandigarh, Ambala).
Major Gen KP Singh highlighted the important role the Indian Army played in the security of the country. He laid special emphasis on moral values and patriotism. He encouraged students to join as officer in the Indian Army and take advantage of the excellent facilities and opportunities provided at the Military School.
As many as 230 boys and girls attended the motivational lecture organised by Col Pushvinder Kaur, Director of Recruitment, Shimla, Major Kapil Salimath, Administrative Officer, and school principal VK Gangwal Jain. Major Gen KP Singh congratulated the organisers for successfully organising the lecture.
The students showed keen interest in joining the Indian Army. Col Pushvinder also addressed the students and informed them about the benefits of joining the Indian Army as officers. The students were informed about the recruitment processes for various officer ranks in the Indian Army.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...