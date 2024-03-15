Hamirpur: Chaitra fair starts with prayers at Baba Balak Nath

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 14

The annual festival of Baba Balak Nath temple — popularly known as the ‘Chaitra Mass Mela’ — started at the temple at Deotsidh near here today.

Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh inaugurated the fair by hoisting a religious flag at the temple cave of Baba Balak Nath. Singh participated in the traditional prayer rituals at ‘Akhand Dhuni’ at the temple.

The DC said lakhs of devotees visit the temple during the festive season, and the administration had made special arrangements for the safety and security of the devotees at the temple.

The festival lasts for a month, but the rush of devotees continues till the last week of June every year.

The temple trust had decided to keep the temple open in round the clock, the DC said, adding that the focus of the administration would be on providing 24x7 water, electricity and health services, and meals and parking facilities to the visitors.

The DC said the temple was decorated for the occasion, and police and home guard troops were deployed to maintain the law and order in the temple premises, and streamline the influx of traffic in and around the Deotsidh village.

SP Padam Chand, ADC Manesh Yadav, Barsar SDM Rohit Sharma, SDPO Sachin Hiramath, CMO Dr RK Agnihotri, and temple Mahant Rajender Giri were among those present at the temple during the occasion.

