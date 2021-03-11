Chamba administration-AIIMS pact for better healthcare

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 20

The district administration of Chamba has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur for collaboration in the areas of telemedicine, diagnostics and patient care services.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner of Chamba DC Rana and the Executive Director of the AIIMS Prof (Dr) Veer Singh Negi on Wednesday.

The DC informed that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with the AIIMS Bilaspur to further improve telemedicine, diagnostics and patient care services in the tribal and remote rural areas of Chamba district. He also said that the AIIMS would also provide technical expertise, telemedicine equipment, peripherals and manpower training in telehealth services through its faculty members to improve telemedicine services in tribal and rural areas.

The district administration would provide consumables, medicines, boarding, accommodation and travel arrangements, the DC said adding that it had also been decided by both sides to collaborate for public service, research and community outreach.