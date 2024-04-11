Chamba admn establishes control rooms

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 10

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Mukesh Repaswal today said the district administration has set up control rooms to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections in Chamba. “These control rooms will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said Repaswal.

Any complaints or suggestions related to the voting process and the model code of conduct can be made to the officers deployed at the control rooms in the respective areas. A district-level control room has been set up at the District Revenue Office in Chamba with Jagdish Sankhyan as its in-charge. The control room would have a functional landline telephone number 01892-222518, toll free 1950 and mobile numbers — 8219391569 and 9418037361.

For the Chamba Assembly segment area, a control room has been established at the SDM Office, and Superintendent Vikas Chauna has been appointed as the control room in-charge.

The complaints and suggestions can be made through the landline telephone number 01899-222278 and mobile number is 7018181162.

Under the Churah Assembly constituency, a control room has been made functional at the Block Development Officer’s office in Tissa with landline telephone number 01896-295115 and mobile number is 7018199440. Baldev Thakur has been appointed as the in-charge.

For Bharmour constituency two separate control rooms have been set up at Bharmour and Pangi.

Bharmour’s control room has been set up at the Mini-Secretariat with landline telephone number 01895-225027 and mobile number is 9805444712.

For the Pangi area, a control room has been established at the Integrated Tribal Development Project Office, Killar. Lalit Narayan, Assistant Research Officer, has been appointed as the control room in-charge. The control room’s landline telephone number is 01897-242221 and mobile number is 9418420277.

In the Dalhousie Assembly constituency, a control room has been set up at the SDM office, Salooni. Mahendra Singh has been appointed as the control room in-charge. The control room’s landline telephone number is 01896-233122 and mobile number is 9805677707.

In the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency, a control room has been established at the SDM office. The control room’s landline telephone number is 01899-266455 and mobile number is 7807788495. Pawan Kumar has been appointed as the in-charge.

