Chamba-Bharmour National Highway blocked for 2 hours

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 18

The Chamba-Bharmour National Highway was blocked for two hours on Tuesday due to a landslide near Batti ki Hatti, resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides.

Buses going from Bharmour to Chamba and Kangra, besides other destinations, were stuck for two hours, inconveniencing commuters.

On receiving information about the landslide, the NH management deployed machinery to clear the debris. After nearly two-hour of effort, the management cleared the road for vehicular traffic.

The road closure delayed buses on various routes, causing inconvenience to passengers solely relying on bus service for commuting.

Rajiv Sharma, Executive Engineer, NH, Chamba, said the road was restored for the traffic using machinery to ensure minimal inconvenience to people.

In Chamba, the risk of landslides and rockfalls persists not only during snowfall and rainy days, but also amid dry conditions. The construction activities involving the excavation of mountains for road construction and blasting operations destabilise the surrounding terrain, making it prone to landslides.

#Chamba #Kangra