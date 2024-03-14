Chamba body trains Rajasthan artisans, craftsmen

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 13

In an initiative aimed at promoting self-employment through tourism, Chamba-based “Not on Map” organisation has been training village communities of Rajasthan in the intricacies of responsible tourism and cultural conservation.

Inspired by the organisation’s endeavours, UNESCO and the Rajasthan Government had entrusted it with the task of teaching Rajasthan’s artisans and craftsmen for community-based responsible tourism and cultural conservation to bolster the economy.

The initiative is part of “100-Day Action Plan for Training of Artists and Craftsmen”, being implemented in the border districts of Jodhpur, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner by the Rajasthan Tourism Department in collaboration with UNESCO.

The efforts have been directed towards identified villages, focusing on the intricacies of responsible tourism.

Under the initiative, workshops were organised from March 3 to 10 at five villages of Badnaava Jagir, Shiyo, Chauhattan, Chaupasni, and Sangasini, where Renu Sharma, Devendra, Tanya and Bhom from “Not on Map” trained the local communities.

Over 200 folk artists and craftsmen participated in the workshops. The primary objective of the workshops was to link their art with employment opportunities and tourism, fostering their overall development.

The workshops commenced at Badnaava Jagir, known for its Langha community, which enthrals audiences with folk tales in the form of music and songs, said Manuj Sharma, co-founder of Not on Map.

Shiyo village, known for its Manganiyar community and remarkable artistry, hosted the second workshop.

The third workshop was held at Dhanaru village of Chauhattan, celebrated for its folk art of Kasidakari, predominantly practiced by women.

The fourth workshop showcased the talents of the Kalbeliya community at Kanwaliya, where folk artistes and dancers mesmerised spectators with performances accompanied by musical instruments like Khartal, Pungi and Sarangi.

The fifth and last workshop in the series was convened at Sangasini village, renowned nationwide for its pottery crafted from clay.

Driven by the objectives of responsible tourism and cultural conservation, Not on Map organisation, supported by the Rajasthan government and UNESCO, has empowered the people of Rajasthan to leverage their art and culture for economic prosperity and responsible tourism, Sharma said.

