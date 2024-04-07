 Chamba-Chowari tunnel to improve connectivity: Speaker : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Chamba-Chowari tunnel to improve connectivity: Speaker

Chamba-Chowari tunnel to improve connectivity: Speaker

Chamba-Chowari tunnel to improve connectivity: Speaker

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania addresses a party workers’ meeting in Chowari on Saturday. Photo: Mani Verma



Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 6

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Saturday that the government had proposed a tunnel project to improve the connectivity between Chowari town and district headquarters Chamba.

A feasibility report for the project, expected to cost Rs 1,500 crore, was being prepared for the 7-km tunnel for which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had approved an amount of Rs 4 crore, said the Speaker at a Congress party workers’ meeting held at the Ambedkar Bhavan in Chowari.

The primary objective of the meeting was to bolster the Congress party’s position at the booth level. In his address, Pathania targeted both the BJP-led previous state government and the Central Government, stating that although there was a ‘double-engine’ government in the past, development work in the country and Himachal Pradesh had come to a halt.

Hitting at the Opposition, Pathania said tremendous devastation was caused during the monsoon last year in the state, but the BJP leaders and Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor were nowhere to be seen during those testing time.

He also accused the previous BJP government of stalling major projects in the state. Citing the example of Finna Singh Irrigation project, the Speaker said the canal was proposed to be built for Rs 240 crore, but due to the negligence of then BJP government, the cost has now gone up to Rs 640 crore.

Talking about the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted during the RS election and later joined the BJP, he said, “The legislators were expelled within the confines of the law, an act that was upheld by the Supreme Court.”

He urged the party workers to unite and ensure the victory of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections. Senior vice president of the District Congress Committee, Krishna Chand Chela, Deputy Chairman of the municipal council Surender Singh Chadak, president of the Cooperative Society Rajkumar Chambial, District Secretary Rajiv Kaushal, Youth Congress president Sandeep Jasrotia, Treasurer Mayank Mahajan and Sevadal president Vinod Kumar were present on the occasion.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana East ACP Sandeep Singh, his gunman die as their car catches fire after colliding with another vehicle in Samrala

2
Punjab

Woman assaulted, paraded semi-naked in Punjab's Tarn Taran; 4 arrested

3
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

4
Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi tears into Congress manifesto at Saharanpur rally

5
Amritsar

Former Indian envoy, now BJP candidate, Taranjit Sandhu faces protest in Amritsar’s Ajnala during campaign rally

6
Himachal

Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi moves Himachal High Court challenging his defeat in Rajya Sabha poll through draw of lots

7
India

China-based hackers will disrupt India elections with AI-generated content, warns Microsoft

8
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

9
Punjab

Delhi High Court to hear on April 8 transfer plea in 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab top cop Sumedh Saini

10
India

NIA arrests blast suspects amid mob attack in West Bengal; political slugfest between TMC, BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Top News

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto

Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia invokes Mahabharata

Democracy being ‘disrobed’, Sonia Gandhi invokes Mahabharata

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI

Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenges defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

One side of highway had been blocked by farmers


Cities

View All

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

4 robbers loot Rs 12 lakh from ICICI Bank branch on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar

Four held for parading woman ‘naked’

Man shot at, injured by 3 assailants

Deadline to deposit licensed weapons extended by 9 days

BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Chandigarh: Centre notifies Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary eco-sensitive zone on Haryana side

Woman hacked to death at Kharar residence

Chandigarh: System to monitor liquor supply soon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Install IP cameras at liquor vends to monitor sale, stock: Mohali DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will press NOTA if villages not developed, says forum

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

ED partial, silent against BJP and allies, says Atishi

AAP minister has become a fabulist: BJP

Saxena suspends assistant prof accused of sexual harassment

Lieutenant-Governor took two months to take action: Govt

Plaint against Kejriwal’s wife for sharing court’s audio recordings

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

23 ltrs of illicit liquor seized, 3,200 kg lahan destroyed

SDMs review preparations for wheat procurement in mandis

Parents forced to buy complete set of books, face harassment

Railway Board official visits Rail Coach Factory

Four teams make it to hockey semifinals on Day 2

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

Unending wait, contractor leaves 25-km Southern Bypass project

ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala

Two days ago, ACP (East) Sandeep celebrated birthday with colleagues

CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Man held for impregnating stepdaughter

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Submit details of tenants, domestic helps: Patiala District administration

Special lecture on Rajasthan held

Fatehgarh Sahib resident arrested with smack

MLA Rai reviews canal repair work