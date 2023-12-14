Chamba DC flags off EVM, VVPAT campaign vehicle

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 13

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apoorv Devgan today flagged off a campaign vehicle to make people aware about electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

Devgan, while talking to mediapersons here, said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission and the state Chief Electoral Officer, such campaign vehicles would give detailed information about the working of the EVMs and VVPATs to people.

He said that there were 631 polling stations in the five Assembly constituencies of the district where a team of engineers would organise training sessions to create awareness about the working of EVMs and VVPATs.

Devgan said that the team of trained engineers would make people aware of the process of voting through EVMs and VVPATs in a transparent manner at each polling station.

