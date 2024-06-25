Chamba farmers can insure pea crops by June 30

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 24

The Chamba Agriculture Department has issued an advisory to farmers cultivating peas to insure their crops by June 30. According to the advisory, farmers are required to pay a premium of Rs 800 per bigha for the purpose.

If the crop is completely damaged due to adverse weather conditions, farmers will get compensation of Rs 16,000 per bigha. Under the Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme, farmers in the district can insure their pea crops. Those with the Kisan Credit Cards will have their premiums automatically deducted from their bank accounts. Other farmers can insure their crops by paying the premium in cash.

Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, Dr Kuldeep Dhiman, urged farmers to apply for the scheme by June 30. He said in case of damage, losses would be assessed and the compensation would be credited to the farmers’ accounts.

