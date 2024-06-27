Chamba gears up for Minjar Fair

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 26

A meeting of the cultural evening sub-committee of the International Minjar Fair-2024 was held at the district headquarters in Chamba, chaired by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Amit Mehra.

The meeting focused on organising cultural programmes for the fair. Discussions were held about events of the fair such as Star Nights, Himachali Nights, performances by local artistes, invitations to star performers, and arrangements for stage lighting, sound and orchestra for the cultural events.

The committee unanimously decided that out of the eight cultural evenings scheduled during the fair, there would be two Bollywood Nights, two Punjabi Nights, three Himachali Nights and one Chamba Night.

Music experts would be included in the jury panel for auditions related to the cultural programmes of the fair.

Mehra said except for the final evening, all cultural evenings would conclude by 10.00 pm, with the final evening extending to midnight. Efforts would be made to include international performances, considering the fair’s international status, he added. Mehra highlighted that the meeting was conducted in a very cordial atmosphere, and the valuable suggestions from the committee members were discussed in detail. The meeting was attended by various government and non-government members of the cultural evening sub-committee.

