Chamba gets drone for disaster relief operations

Chamba, July 2
Given the challenging weather conditions and limited accessibility affecting disaster management in the district, the Bal Raksha Bharat handed over a drone that is capable of carrying up to 20-kg weight to the Chamba administration today.
The drone, equipped to carry essential supplies to remote areas prone to floods and landslides, was handed over to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal.
Expressing gratitude to the Bal Raksha Bharat and Zee Entertainment and Enterprises Limited, Repaswal highlighted the drone’s advanced capabilities. The drone is crucial for monitoring, transportation and supplying relief materials in inaccessible areas.
The drone was procured by the DDMA to address the challenge of supplying essential goods to distant areas during emergencies. Considering Chamba’s strategic geographical location, it was deployed and successfully launched in the district today.
The official launch took place in the historic Chaugan ground. Chief Forest Officer Abhilash Damodaran, Additional Police Superintendent Shivani Mehla, Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra, Chamba SDM Arun Sharma, Home Guard Commandant Vinod Dhiman, District Revenue Officer Jagdish Chand, Assistant Manager of Bal Raksha Bharat Navin Shukla, Swati Shahi, Bhupendra Kashyap and others were present on the occasion.
