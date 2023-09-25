Chamba girls selected for national wrestling meet

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 24

Two girl students from Chamba district won gold medals in the Himachal Pradesh state-level wrestling championship organised at Sundernagar in Mandi district this week.

Giving information here on Saturday, team manager Dheeraj Thakur said Mahima Kumari of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chamba, won the gold medal in the 33-kg category, while Ananya Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhandal, won the gold medal in the 58-kg category.

Both Ananya and Mahima would now participate in the national wrestling championship to be held in Madhya Pradesh.

Kajal of Government Senior Secondary School, Judera, won a bronze medal in the 46-kg category, while Rashi Sharma of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chamba, won a bronze medal in the 54-kg category. Shalini Thakur of Government Senior Secondary School, Bagheigarh, also won a bronze medal.

Deputy Director of Higher Education Pyar Singh Chadak and Deputy Director of Elementary Education Suman Kumar Minhas congratulated the girls on their selection for the national championship.

