Chamba joyous as roadways starts bus service to Doda

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 3

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) Chamba Depot has launched a new inter-state bus service on the Chamba-Doda route, via Padri Jot and Bhaderwah. The 37-seater bus service was ceremonially flagged off yesterday by former minister Asha Kumari at Salooni in the presence of Chamba Depot's Regional Manager, Shughal Singh.

The service has been launched to facilitate comfortable travel for people living in Chamba’s border areas.

The one-way fare for the journey from Chamba to Doda has been fixed at Rs 326 per person. The bus would depart daily from the district headquarters in Chamba at 6:30 am and reach Doda at 4:25 pm, covering a distance of 168 km and passing through various destinations, including the picturesque Padri Jot pass, located at a height of 3,175 m.

The bus will halt overnight in Doda and resume its return journey at 9:30 am, reaching Chamba by 6:30 pm.

The new service is expected to benefit Lord Shiva devotees living in Bhaderwah, who otherwise walk to Manimahesh for the annual yatra. Tourists visiting the scenic Padri Jot pass and local residents will also benefit from this service.

HRTC’s Divisional Manager Pankaj Chaddha said people of Chamba district had been requesting a bus service to Doda for a long time and the new initiative has fulfilled this demand.

He also detailed the fare structure, stating that the fare from Chamba to Langera is Rs 182, to Bhaderwah is Rs 286 and Doda is Rs 326.

