Chamba NGO seeks chopper service to Manimahesh

Chamba, September 6

The Chamba Welfare Association, a local NGO, has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to introduce direct helicopter service from Chamba district to the Manimahesh shrine.

A helicopter service is available from Bharmour to Gaurikund helipad, 2-3 km below the sacred Manimahesh lake.

“There are usual landslides on the Chamba-Bharmour highway during the rains, blocking the road and disrupting traffic,” a member of the NGO said, adding that direct helicopter service to the shrine was imperative.

The NGO also appealed to the government to officially declare the Manimahesh pilgrimage open for at least four months from June till the final bath of pilgrims on the occasion of Radhashtami in September.

