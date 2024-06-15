Chamba on the drill, admn gears up to tackle disasters

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 14

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner and Mukesh Repaswal, the eighth state-level mega mock drill was organised in Chamba today by simulating severe floods and landslides at five different locations. The exercise was initiated around 9 am by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Shimla, which triggered a notification indicating heavy rainfall and cloudburst incidents, causing severe floods and landslides at various sites in Chamba.

The affected locations included Parel Ghar, Mai Ka Bagh near Sheetla Bridge, Sal Khud near Pakka Tala, Hotel Arena near Chamera Power Station-2, and Kyani-Rajpura village, where people were reported to be stranded.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal monitored the exercise from the District Emergency Operation Centre, issuing necessary directives and inspecting the relief and rescue operations at the staging area. The staging area, along with relief and medical camps, was established at the police ground, Bargah.

Upon receiving the disaster notification, teams from all stakeholder departments promptly departed for the incident sites from the staging area with essential machinery and equipment. A doctor, paramedical staff and an ambulance also accompanied the rescue teams. The Health Department set up a medical camp at the staging area to provide first-aid to the injured.

The relief and rescue teams comprised personnel from the state police, home guards, Apda Mitra, NCC, NSS and volunteers from non-governmental organisations. Officials from the military and paramilitary forces participated as observers.

During the drill, injured and affected individuals were brought to the medical and relief camp at the police ground in Bargah.

Additionally, similar relief and rescue operations were carried out in all subdivisions of the district, including Praghala Nala in Bharmour, Gahar in Bhattiyat, Shikari Nala in Churah, Kundi in Salooni and Urnu in Pangi, focusing on landslide and flood scenarios.

The Deputy Commissioner said such mock exercises play a crucial role in actual disaster situations by ensuring effective relief and rescue operations. He highlighted that these exercises help all stakeholder departments to understand their roles and responsibilities beforehand.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, Assistant Commissioner PP Singh, Commandant Home Guards Vinod Dhiman, Chamba SDM Arun Sharma and officials from various departments and District Disaster Management Authority participated in the exercise.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba