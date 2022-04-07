Chamba: Order for power staff protection

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 6

To boost the morale of the HP State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) staff, it is the primary duty of its field officers that as and when any instance of mishandling or misbehaving is noticed, it must be dealt with strictly and an FIR must be lodged.

It was stated that since the HPSEBL was a commercial organisation, the protection to its employees’ rights was necessary. —