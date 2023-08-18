Chamba-Pathankot NH reopens

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 17

The Chamba-Pathankot national highway, which was blocked by heavy landslides near Dunera on the Punjab border, was restored for vehicular traffic today.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that the damaged stretch of the highway in the Dunera area had been restored. The highway was blocked following landslides on Saturday last due to continuous heavy rain.

