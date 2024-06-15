Chamba police intensify vigil in border areas along J&K

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, June 14

In the wake of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days, the Chamba police have increased security and vigilance in border areas of the district. Precautionary measure follows the standard protocol observed whenever incidents of terrorism occur in the neighbouring region.

Chamba shares over a 200-km border with Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar districts. This boundary runs through mountainous terrain and dense forests.

SP Abhishek Yadav said, “Whenever a terror incident takes place in Jammu and Kashmir, the force guarding the inter-state border is put on high alert and security and vigil are heightened.”

Historically, the Chamba-Jammu and Kashmir border has experienced long periods of tranquility, except for a few incidents like the 1998 massacre of 35 people in Churah subdivision.

Yadav said that the Sub-divisional Police Officers and in-charges of various police stations had been asked to intensify patrolling in border areas and strengthen the intelligence network. “Besides, we have been in touch with the authorities in Kathua, Doda and Kishtwar to get intelligence inputs if there is any infiltration into our district,” he added.

The SP said, “The police in these areas also liaise with the local population, mainly nomads, who migrate to higher reaches with their cattle during the summer.” He added that they had been told to report to the nearest outpost or the police station if they detect any unusual activity or come across any unknown person who had never been seen in their area before.

The Chamba-Jammu & Kashmir border had largely remained peaceful until 1998 when militants massacred 35 labourers at Satrundi and Kalaban in Churah subdivision. The labourers were working on the construction of the Chamba-Killar road via the Sach Pass.

The local police are taking comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of the local residents and prevent any infiltration or attack.