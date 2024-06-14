Chamba rain-ready: DC to Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 13

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh to ensure better arrangements for the upcoming monsoon season in Chamba district. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner presented the district’s monsoon preparedness plan to the Chief Secretary.

Repaswal informed the Chief Secretary that all relevant departments have been given necessary directives to ensure better arrangements during the monsoon season. He also provided a progress report on the restoration of the Khadamukh-Holi road.

Following the videoconference, Repaswal held a meeting with district officials.

Repaswal directed officials from departments concerned to take timely and necessary steps to ensure effective disaster management during the monsoon season. He issued instructions to the National Highways Authority, Public Works Department, municipal council and gram panchayats to ensure proper rainwater drainage along the roads on a campaign basis. Continuous monitoring of these arrangements will be conducted, he added.

The DC instructed SDMs to prepare a list of potential landslide areas and unsafe roads during the rainy season and ensure the availability of necessary machinery. He also directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure the supply of bleaching powder to all water storage tanks and natural drinking water sources.

Health Department officials were instructed to distribute adequate quantities of essential medicines in health institutions to prevent water-borne diseases during the rainy season. Repaswal also mentioned that in case of any disaster during the monsoon, people can contact the toll-free number (1077). Additionally, individuals can send messages and video messages regarding any disaster on WhatsApp: 98166-98166.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav, Assistant Commissioner PP Singh, SDM Arun Sharma, Commandant Home Guard Vinod Dhiman and other officials were present at the meeting.

