Chamba roads to be encroachment-free

Chamba, December 29
The Chamba Municipal Council (MC) has decided to launch a massive campaign against illegal street vendors and other encroachments in the town.
Now, only those persons who have permits will be allowed to put up vends in the town, to make roads free from encroachments.
In addition to this, a road leading to muktidham (crematorium) in the middle of Chawgan No. 3 would also be made free from encroachments.
Parks, parking lots and open air gyms would be constructed in different wards.
In a meeting presided over by MC president Neelam Nayyar recently, it was decided that the residents and shopkeepers who would pay house tax and kiosk tax till March 31, 2023 would be given a rebate of 10 per cent.
The councillors expressed concern over the continuous increase in the number of street vendors without permits in various parts of the town, which was a matter of concern.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand
Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...
BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben
PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing
Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...
King of 'beautiful game' dead
Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...