Chamba roads to be encroachment-free

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 29

The Chamba Municipal Council (MC) has decided to launch a massive campaign against illegal street vendors and other encroachments in the town.

Now, only those persons who have permits will be allowed to put up vends in the town, to make roads free from encroachments.

In addition to this, a road leading to muktidham (crematorium) in the middle of Chawgan No. 3 would also be made free from encroachments.

Parks, parking lots and open air gyms would be constructed in different wards.

In a meeting presided over by MC president Neelam Nayyar recently, it was decided that the residents and shopkeepers who would pay house tax and kiosk tax till March 31, 2023 would be given a rebate of 10 per cent.

The councillors expressed concern over the continuous increase in the number of street vendors without permits in various parts of the town, which was a matter of concern.