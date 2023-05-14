 Chamba samiti writes to Himachal CM for parking lot : The Tribune India

Chamba samiti writes to Himachal CM for parking lot

Suggests site near old HRTC bus stand

Chamba samiti writes to Himachal CM for parking lot

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 13

There is shortage of parking spaces in Chamba due to a rapid rise in the number of vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams in the town. In the absence of parking lots, commuters park vehicles on roadsides and this narrows the already congested roads, leading to gridlocks and sometime mishaps.

To develop an adequate parking space, the Mugla Vikas Samiti, Chamba, in its recent communication to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged for the construction of a multi-layered structure at the old HRTC bus stand for parking vehicles.

Samiti president Hari Ram Puri said after the shifting of the bus stand to Tatwani some years ago, sufficient land was become available there in the heart of Chamba town and can be used for parking of vehicles.

