Chamba to register 7 skill development institutions

Chamba, July 3

A district-level meeting of the Kaushal Vikas Nigam’s committee was convened in Chamba. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal. During the session, the DC directed officials of departments concerned to formulate special action plans for skill development and establish coordination for its effective implementation.

He emphasised that Chamba is an aspirational district and the skill development programme plays a crucial role in creating employment opportunities for youth. Therefore, there is a need to work particularly on this initiative, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that providing momentum to district-level skill development requires concerted efforts from all relevant departments.

He mentioned that under the Skill Development Allowance Scheme-2013, 26 private institutions were registered in the district, authorised by the district-level committee.

He further announced approval to register seven new institutions at the sub-divisional level in 2024 under the scheme. The DC cautioned against training multiple beneficiaries simultaneously on machines or equipment installed in private institutions, emphasising on training one beneficiary at a time to ensure effectiveness.

All officials were instructed to conduct regular inspections and monitoring of institutions authorised by the committee under the scheme.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Mehra, Bhattiyat SDM Paras Agrawal, Horticulture Department Deputy Director Pramod Shah, District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan, District Coordinator Deepak Sharma, along with various departmental officials, attended the meeting.

